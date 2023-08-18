English
    ESFL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore, up 8.72% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Essen Speciality Films are:Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore in June 2023 up 8.72% from Rs. 28.14 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2023 up 88.16% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in June 2023 up 69.79% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.
    ESFL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2022.ESFL shares closed at 146.75 on August 17, 2023 (NSE)
    Essen Speciality Films
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6036.04
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations30.6036.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.3129.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65-7.99
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost3.083.74
    Depreciation1.330.94
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses3.473.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.765.89
    Other Income0.430.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.196.71
    Interest0.360.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.836.10
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax4.836.10
    Tax1.21-1.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.617.13
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.617.13
    Equity Share Capital16.0016.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.264.45
    Diluted EPS2.264.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.264.45
    Diluted EPS2.264.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

