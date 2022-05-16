 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Escorts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,861.44 crore, down 15.79% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,861.44 crore in March 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 2,210.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.17 crore in March 2022 down 25.49% from Rs. 271.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.33 crore in March 2022 down 20.62% from Rs. 384.65 crore in March 2021.

Escorts EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.57 in March 2021.

Escorts shares closed at 1,550.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 33.21% over the last 12 months.

Escorts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,861.44 1,957.49 2,210.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,861.44 1,957.49 2,210.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,060.94 1,002.24 1,409.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 126.04 128.49 122.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 123.76 244.06 -17.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.23 132.34 146.96
Depreciation 32.96 32.52 30.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 188.11 185.74 204.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 210.40 232.10 314.27
Other Income 61.97 39.97 39.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 272.37 272.07 354.21
Interest 2.89 3.25 2.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 269.48 268.82 351.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 269.48 268.82 351.64
Tax 67.31 67.30 80.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 202.17 201.52 271.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 202.17 201.52 271.34
Equity Share Capital 131.94 122.58 134.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.26 15.33 20.57
Diluted EPS 16.22 15.30 20.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.26 15.33 20.57
Diluted EPS 16.22 15.30 20.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
