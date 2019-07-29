Escorts Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.97 crore, down 5.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,422.97 crore in June 2019 down 5.84% from Rs. 1,511.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.49 crore in June 2019 down 27.51% from Rs. 120.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.11 crore in June 2019 down 21.43% from Rs. 202.52 crore in June 2018.

Escorts EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.10 in June 2018.

Escorts shares closed at 473.45 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.86% returns over the last 6 months and -46.75% over the last 12 months.