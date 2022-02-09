Escorts Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.49 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,957.49 crore in December 2021 down 2.97% from Rs. 2,017.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.52 crore in December 2021 down 28.2% from Rs. 280.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.59 crore in December 2021 down 25.94% from Rs. 411.28 crore in December 2020.

Escorts EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 21.28 in December 2020.

Escorts shares closed at 1,841.05 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)