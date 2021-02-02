Escorts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,017.43 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,017.43 crore in December 2020 up 23.51% from Rs. 1,633.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 280.65 crore in December 2020 up 83.37% from Rs. 153.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.28 crore in December 2020 up 72.09% from Rs. 238.99 crore in December 2019.

Escorts EPS has increased to Rs. 21.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.81 in December 2019.

Escorts shares closed at 1,265.40 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.82% returns over the last 6 months and 49.37% over the last 12 months.