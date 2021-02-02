MARKET NEWS

Escorts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,017.43 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,017.43 crore in December 2020 up 23.51% from Rs. 1,633.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 280.65 crore in December 2020 up 83.37% from Rs. 153.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.28 crore in December 2020 up 72.09% from Rs. 238.99 crore in December 2019.

Escorts EPS has increased to Rs. 21.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.81 in December 2019.

Escorts shares closed at 1,265.40 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.82% returns over the last 6 months and 49.37% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,017.431,639.701,633.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,017.431,639.701,633.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,234.51983.22901.74
Purchase of Traded Goods117.89127.6692.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.91-68.6697.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost135.84125.56132.94
Depreciation31.4727.3626.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses193.04171.07196.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax332.59273.49185.59
Other Income47.2237.5626.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax379.81311.05212.32
Interest3.273.212.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax376.54307.84209.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax376.54307.84209.41
Tax95.8977.9356.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities280.65229.91153.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period280.65229.91153.05
Equity Share Capital134.83134.83122.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.2817.7212.81
Diluted EPS21.2617.7112.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.2817.7212.81
Diluted EPS21.2617.7112.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #Escorts #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:44 pm

