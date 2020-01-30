Escorts Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,633.44 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,633.44 crore in December 2019 down 1.31% from Rs. 1,655.06 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.05 crore in December 2019 up 9.23% from Rs. 140.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.99 crore in December 2019 up 6.27% from Rs. 224.89 crore in December 2018.

Escorts EPS has increased to Rs. 12.81 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.72 in December 2018.

Escorts shares closed at 748.00 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.79% returns over the last 6 months and 16.12% over the last 12 months.