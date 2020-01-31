Escorts Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,633.44 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,633.44 crore in December 2019 down 1.31% from Rs. 1,655.06 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.05 crore in December 2019 up 9.23% from Rs. 140.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.99 crore in December 2019 up 6.27% from Rs. 224.89 crore in December 2018.

Escorts EPS has increased to Rs. 12.81 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.72 in December 2018.

Escorts shares closed at 818.35 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 77.94% returns over the last 6 months and 24.44% over the last 12 months.