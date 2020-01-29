App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts Q3 standalone net profit up at Rs 153 crore

The company's revenue was down 1.3 percent at Rs 1,633.4 crore versus Rs 1,655.1 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Escorts has reported a 9.2 percent jump in its December quarter standalone net profit at Rs 153 crore against Rs 140.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue of was down 1.3 percent at Rs 1,633.4 crore versus Rs 1,655.1 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.9 percent at Rs 212.2 crore versus Rs 200.5 crore and EBITDA margin was up at 13 percent versus 12.1 percent, YoY.

The company has appointed Tanya Dubash as an independent director for a period of five years on the board , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The company's sold 25,109 tractors in the December quarter against 25,743 units in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Construction equipment sales volume for the quarter was 1,044 machines against 1,413 units in same period last fiscal.

The company's railway products division revenue was Rs 124.4 crore, up 28.8 percent from last year's Rs 96.6 crore.

At 1446 hours, Escorts was quoting at Rs 743.05, up Rs 15.50, or 2.13 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Results

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

