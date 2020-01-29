Escorts Q3 standalone net profit up at Rs 153 crore

Escorts has reported a 9.2 percent jump in its December quarter standalone net profit at Rs 153 crore against Rs 140.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue of was down 1.3 percent at Rs 1,633.4 crore versus Rs 1,655.1 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.9 percent at Rs 212.2 crore versus Rs 200.5 crore and EBITDA margin was up at 13 percent versus 12.1 percent, YoY.

The company has appointed Tanya Dubash as an independent director for a period of five years on the board , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The company's sold 25,109 tractors in the December quarter against 25,743 units in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Construction equipment sales volume for the quarter was 1,044 machines against 1,413 units in same period last fiscal.

The company's railway products division revenue was Rs 124.4 crore, up 28.8 percent from last year's Rs 96.6 crore.