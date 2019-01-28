App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts Q3 net profit up 52% to Rs 140.11 crore

Its total income rose to Rs 1,679.47 crore, up 38.42 percent, during the third quarter as against Rs 1,213.23 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts on Monday reported a 52.34 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 140.11 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.97 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,679.47 crore, up 38.42 percent, during the third quarter as against Rs 1,213.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Tractor sales rose 36 percent to 25,743 units during the third quarter of the current fiscal.

"Sales of construction equipment went up by 30 percent at 1,413 units in quarter ended December 2018 as against 1,087 units in the corresponding quarter," it added.

Escorts revenue from the railway products division rose 34.1 percent to Rs 96.6 crore as against Rs 72.0 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 1,480.37 crore as against Rs 1,083.87 crore, up 36.58 percent.

Commenting on the outlook, Escorts CMD Rajan Nanda said: "With recent technology collaborations and strategic JVs with global leaders like Kubota, Tadano and others, we aim to manufacture innovative products for emerging economies and offer unique solutions for domestic mechanized farming, smart construction and safe modern railways."

Stock of the company Monday settled 4.02 percent down at Rs 674.15 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Escorts #net profit #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.