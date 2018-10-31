App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 02:57 PM IST

Escorts Q2 profit up 32% at Rs 103 cr

Revenue from operations rose 15.4 percent to Rs 1,398.4 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 1,211.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Escorts said in a statement.

PTI
Engineering and farm equipment maker Escorts on Wednesday posted 32.4 percent increase in net profit at Rs 102.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 77.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

"We are also building in strategic technology partnerships to bring in the global best for product efficiency and performance to offer best customer experience," Escorts Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda said.

The company's construction equipment portfolio with recent collaborations has also widened and offers product variability across the applications, he added.

"Railways business has a strong order pipeline and is constantly developing technology for sector comfort and safety. We are completely aligned to the national focus on farming mechanisation and developing urban smart infrastructure," Nanda said.

Shares of Escorts were trading at Rs 624.05 apiece, up 3.25 percent on BSE.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 02:51 pm

tags #earnings #Escorts #Results

