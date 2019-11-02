App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts Q2 net profit at Rs 101.5 crore

The revenue of the company was down 5.6 percent at Rs 1,334 crore versus Rs 1,412.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Escorts reported a marginal rise in its consolidated September quarter (Q2FY20) net profit at Rs 101.5 crore against Rs 101.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 18.3 percent at Rs 124.7 crore versus Rs 152.6 crore, while EBITDA margin was down at 9.35 percent versus 10.8 percent, YoY.

Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 4.1 crore versus Rs 51.7 crore.

The agri-machinery segment revenue was fell to Rs 995.6 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 versus Rs 1,043.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's construction equipment segment revenue was at Rs 201 crore in the September quarter against to Rs 249.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

On Friday, Escorts was ended at Rs 659.65, down by Rs 6.50 or 0.98 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 2, 2019 02:29 pm

