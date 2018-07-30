App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts Q1 profit jumps 93% to Rs 121 cr led by growth across segments

Agri machinery business grew by 25 percent to Rs 1,177.2 crore, construction equipment segment 49.5 percent to Rs 246 crore and railway products division 35 percent to Rs 88.1 crore compared to year-ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tractor maker Escorts has reported a healthy 92.7 percent growth in its profit, driven by growth across its segments.

Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 120.7 crore, which increased from Rs 62.6 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 32.3 percent to Rs 1,511.3 crore compared to Rs 1,142.3 crore in year-ago with tractor volumes rising 40 percent and construction equipment 52 percent YoY.

"Escorts has seen a positive momentum in the first quarter of this fiscal with a strong performance in June reflecting both farm optimism as well as warm reception for Escorts products with innovative technologies," Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 90.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 185.5 crore and margin expanded 380 basis points to 12.3 percent in Q1.

At 14:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 914, down 0.77 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 03:21 pm

tags #Escorts #Results

