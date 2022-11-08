 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Escorts Kubota Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,883.48 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,883.48 crore in September 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 1,662.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.66 crore in September 2022 down 50.4% from Rs. 176.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.22 crore in September 2022 down 15.97% from Rs. 273.96 crore in September 2021.

Escorts Kubota EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.39 in September 2021.

Escorts Kubota shares closed at 1,990.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.79% returns over the last 6 months and 32.18% over the last 12 months.

Escorts Kubota
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,883.48 2,014.85 1,662.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,883.48 2,014.85 1,662.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,434.94 1,429.06 1,314.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.63 125.84 140.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -192.77 -100.29 -348.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.86 136.90 139.59
Depreciation 36.48 36.37 32.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 218.16 221.74 206.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.18 165.23 177.19
Other Income 77.56 35.44 63.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 193.74 200.67 241.05
Interest 2.28 2.59 3.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 191.46 198.08 237.44
Exceptional Items -72.76 -- --
P/L Before Tax 118.70 198.08 237.44
Tax 31.04 50.63 60.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.66 147.45 176.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.66 147.45 176.72
Equity Share Capital 131.94 131.94 134.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.76 11.38 13.39
Diluted EPS 6.75 11.37 13.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.76 11.38 13.39
Diluted EPS 6.75 11.37 13.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Escorts Kubota #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:59 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.