Escorts Kubota Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,883.48 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,883.48 crore in September 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 1,662.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.66 crore in September 2022 down 50.4% from Rs. 176.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.22 crore in September 2022 down 15.97% from Rs. 273.96 crore in September 2021.

Escorts Kubota EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.39 in September 2021.

Escorts Kubota shares closed at 1,990.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.79% returns over the last 6 months and 32.18% over the last 12 months.