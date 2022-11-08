English
    Escorts Kubota Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,883.48 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,883.48 crore in September 2022 up 13.31% from Rs. 1,662.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.66 crore in September 2022 down 50.4% from Rs. 176.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.22 crore in September 2022 down 15.97% from Rs. 273.96 crore in September 2021.

    Escorts Kubota EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.39 in September 2021.

    Escorts Kubota shares closed at 1,990.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.79% returns over the last 6 months and 32.18% over the last 12 months.

    Escorts Kubota
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,883.482,014.851,662.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,883.482,014.851,662.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,434.941,429.061,314.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods121.63125.84140.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-192.77-100.29-348.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.86136.90139.59
    Depreciation36.4836.3732.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses218.16221.74206.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.18165.23177.19
    Other Income77.5635.4463.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax193.74200.67241.05
    Interest2.282.593.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax191.46198.08237.44
    Exceptional Items-72.76----
    P/L Before Tax118.70198.08237.44
    Tax31.0450.6360.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.66147.45176.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.66147.45176.72
    Equity Share Capital131.94131.94134.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7611.3813.39
    Diluted EPS6.7511.3713.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7611.3813.39
    Diluted EPS6.7511.3713.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:59 pm