    Escorts Kubota Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,327.74 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,327.74 crore in June 2023 up 15.53% from Rs. 2,014.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.81 crore in June 2023 up 91.8% from Rs. 147.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.45 crore in June 2023 up 77.8% from Rs. 237.04 crore in June 2022.

    Escorts Kubota EPS has increased to Rs. 23.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.38 in June 2022.

    Escorts Kubota shares closed at 2,563.55 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.14% returns over the last 6 months and 48.78% over the last 12 months.

    Escorts Kubota
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,327.742,182.952,014.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,327.742,182.952,014.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,433.641,453.481,429.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods121.09115.39125.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks70.46-7.41-100.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.41156.53136.90
    Depreciation40.1838.0136.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses227.20229.13221.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.76197.82165.23
    Other Income94.5176.2835.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax381.27274.10200.67
    Interest2.662.752.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax378.61271.35198.08
    Exceptional Items---24.40--
    P/L Before Tax378.61246.95198.08
    Tax95.8061.4850.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities282.81185.47147.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period282.81185.47147.45
    Equity Share Capital110.50131.94131.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1814.2711.38
    Diluted EPS23.1614.2611.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1814.2711.38
    Diluted EPS23.1614.2611.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

