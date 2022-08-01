 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Escorts Kubota Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,014.85 crore, up 20.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,014.85 crore in June 2022 up 20.54% from Rs. 1,671.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.45 crore in June 2022 down 20.38% from Rs. 185.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.04 crore in June 2022 down 15.48% from Rs. 280.45 crore in June 2021.

Escorts Kubota EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.03 in June 2021.

Escorts Kubota shares closed at 1,733.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and 44.39% over the last 12 months.

Escorts Kubota
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,014.85 1,861.44 1,671.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,014.85 1,861.44 1,671.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,429.06 1,060.94 1,114.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 125.84 126.04 113.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -100.29 123.76 -87.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.90 119.23 137.11
Depreciation 36.37 32.96 31.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 221.74 188.11 160.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.23 210.40 201.87
Other Income 35.44 61.97 47.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.67 272.37 249.09
Interest 2.59 2.89 2.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 198.08 269.48 246.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 198.08 269.48 246.14
Tax 50.63 67.31 60.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 147.45 202.17 185.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 147.45 202.17 185.20
Equity Share Capital 131.94 131.94 134.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 16.26 14.03
Diluted EPS 11.37 16.22 14.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 16.26 14.03
Diluted EPS 11.37 16.22 14.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
