Escorts Kubota Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,263.67 crore, up 15.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,263.67 crore in December 2022 up 15.64% from Rs. 1,957.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.40 crore in December 2022 down 7.5% from Rs. 201.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.61 crore in December 2022 down 7.54% from Rs. 304.59 crore in December 2021.