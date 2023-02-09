 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Escorts Kubota Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,263.67 crore, up 15.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,263.67 crore in December 2022 up 15.64% from Rs. 1,957.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.40 crore in December 2022 down 7.5% from Rs. 201.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.61 crore in December 2022 down 7.54% from Rs. 304.59 crore in December 2021.

Escorts Kubota
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,263.67 1,883.48 1,957.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,263.67 1,883.48 1,957.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,404.41 1,434.94 1,002.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 146.17 121.63 128.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 136.49 -192.77 244.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 152.68 148.86 132.34
Depreciation 37.57 36.48 32.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 233.59 218.16 185.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.76 116.18 232.10
Other Income 91.28 77.56 39.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 244.04 193.74 272.07
Interest 2.64 2.28 3.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 241.40 191.46 268.82
Exceptional Items -- -72.76 --
P/L Before Tax 241.40 118.70 268.82
Tax 55.00 31.04 67.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 186.40 87.66 201.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 186.40 87.66 201.52
Equity Share Capital 131.94 131.94 122.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.37 6.76 15.33
Diluted EPS 14.35 6.75 15.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.37 6.76 15.33
Diluted EPS 14.35 6.75 15.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
