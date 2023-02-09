English
    Escorts Kubota Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,263.67 crore, up 15.64% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,263.67 crore in December 2022 up 15.64% from Rs. 1,957.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.40 crore in December 2022 down 7.5% from Rs. 201.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.61 crore in December 2022 down 7.54% from Rs. 304.59 crore in December 2021.

    Escorts Kubota
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,263.671,883.481,957.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,263.671,883.481,957.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,404.411,434.941,002.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods146.17121.63128.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks136.49-192.77244.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost152.68148.86132.34
    Depreciation37.5736.4832.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses233.59218.16185.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.76116.18232.10
    Other Income91.2877.5639.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.04193.74272.07
    Interest2.642.283.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax241.40191.46268.82
    Exceptional Items---72.76--
    P/L Before Tax241.40118.70268.82
    Tax55.0031.0467.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities186.4087.66201.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period186.4087.66201.52
    Equity Share Capital131.94131.94122.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.376.7615.33
    Diluted EPS14.356.7515.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.376.7615.33
    Diluted EPS14.356.7515.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
