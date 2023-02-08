 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Escorts Kubota posts 6% decline in Q3 profit to Rs 180.8 crore

Feb 08, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

Farm and construction equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota Ltd on Wednesday posted a 6.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 180.8 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 193.71 crore in the same period last fiscal, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,291.35 crore as against Rs 1,998.29 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,141.47 crore, up from Rs 1,756.7 crore  in the corresponding quarter a year ago.