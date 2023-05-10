English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Escorts Kubota Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.48 crore, up 17.88% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:Net Sales at Rs 2,214.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.88% from Rs. 1,878.51 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.49 crore in March 2023 up 13.39% from Rs. 190.92 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.84 crore in March 2023 up 1.93% from Rs. 302.99 crore in March 2022.
    Escorts Kubota EPS has increased to Rs. 19.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.56 in March 2022.Escorts Kubota shares closed at 2,079.65 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 31.77% over the last 12 months.
    Escorts Kubota
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,214.482,291.351,878.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,214.482,291.351,878.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,476.731,424.191,071.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods115.25146.26126.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.58136.38122.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost160.18155.96122.39
    Depreciation38.3737.9733.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses235.74237.23195.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.79153.36206.50
    Other Income75.6891.6862.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.47245.04269.47
    Interest3.633.483.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax266.84241.56265.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax266.84241.56265.91
    Tax61.1654.8267.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities205.68186.74198.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period205.68186.74198.43
    Minority Interest0.030.020.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.78-5.94-8.45
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates216.49180.82190.92
    Equity Share Capital131.94131.94131.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.9916.7018.56
    Diluted EPS19.9616.6818.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.9916.7018.56
    Diluted EPS19.9616.6818.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Escorts Kubota #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:32 pm