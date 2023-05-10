Escorts Kubota Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.48 crore, up 17.88% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,214.48 2,291.35 1,878.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,214.48 2,291.35 1,878.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,476.73 1,424.19 1,071.79 Purchase of Traded Goods 115.25 146.26 126.16 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.58 136.38 122.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 160.18 155.96 122.39 Depreciation 38.37 37.97 33.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 235.74 237.23 195.38 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.79 153.36 206.50 Other Income 75.68 91.68 62.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 270.47 245.04 269.47 Interest 3.63 3.48 3.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 266.84 241.56 265.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 266.84 241.56 265.91 Tax 61.16 54.82 67.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 205.68 186.74 198.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 205.68 186.74 198.43 Minority Interest 0.03 0.02 0.94 Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.78 -5.94 -8.45 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 216.49 180.82 190.92 Equity Share Capital 131.94 131.94 131.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.99 16.70 18.56 Diluted EPS 19.96 16.68 18.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.99 16.70 18.56 Diluted EPS 19.96 16.68 18.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited