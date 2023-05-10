Escorts Kubota Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,214.48 crore, up 17.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:Net Sales at Rs 2,214.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.88% from Rs. 1,878.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.49 crore in March 2023 up 13.39% from Rs. 190.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.84 crore in March 2023 up 1.93% from Rs. 302.99 crore in March 2022.
Escorts Kubota EPS has increased to Rs. 19.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.56 in March 2022.
|Escorts Kubota shares closed at 2,079.65 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 31.77% over the last 12 months.
|Escorts Kubota
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,214.48
|2,291.35
|1,878.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,214.48
|2,291.35
|1,878.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,476.73
|1,424.19
|1,071.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|115.25
|146.26
|126.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.58
|136.38
|122.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|160.18
|155.96
|122.39
|Depreciation
|38.37
|37.97
|33.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|235.74
|237.23
|195.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|194.79
|153.36
|206.50
|Other Income
|75.68
|91.68
|62.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|270.47
|245.04
|269.47
|Interest
|3.63
|3.48
|3.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|266.84
|241.56
|265.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|266.84
|241.56
|265.91
|Tax
|61.16
|54.82
|67.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|205.68
|186.74
|198.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|205.68
|186.74
|198.43
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.94
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|10.78
|-5.94
|-8.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|216.49
|180.82
|190.92
|Equity Share Capital
|131.94
|131.94
|131.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.99
|16.70
|18.56
|Diluted EPS
|19.96
|16.68
|18.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.99
|16.70
|18.56
|Diluted EPS
|19.96
|16.68
|18.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited