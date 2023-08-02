Escorts Kubota Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,355.17 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,355.17 crore in June 2023 up 15.9% from Rs. 2,032.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.90 crore in June 2023 up 106.13% from Rs. 140.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.40 crore in June 2023 up 77.89% from Rs. 239.13 crore in June 2022.

Escorts Kubota EPS has increased to Rs. 26.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.01 in June 2022.

Escorts Kubota shares closed at 2,563.55 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.14% returns over the last 6 months and 48.78% over the last 12 months.