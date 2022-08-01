 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Escorts Kubota Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,032.06 crore, up 19.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,032.06 crore in June 2022 up 19.41% from Rs. 1,701.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.64 crore in June 2022 down 21.07% from Rs. 178.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.13 crore in June 2022 down 16.16% from Rs. 285.22 crore in June 2021.

Escorts Kubota EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.13 in June 2021.

Escorts Kubota shares closed at 1,733.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and 44.39% over the last 12 months.

Escorts Kubota
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,032.06 1,878.51 1,701.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,032.06 1,878.51 1,701.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,435.89 1,071.79 1,129.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 126.25 126.16 113.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -99.77 122.77 -83.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 139.69 122.39 140.13
Depreciation 36.82 33.52 31.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 226.39 195.38 165.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.79 206.50 204.45
Other Income 35.52 62.97 48.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 202.31 269.47 253.27
Interest 3.20 3.56 3.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 199.11 265.91 249.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 199.11 265.91 249.79
Tax 50.95 67.48 60.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 148.16 198.43 188.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 148.16 198.43 188.84
Minority Interest 0.05 0.94 -0.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates -7.57 -8.45 -10.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 140.64 190.92 178.19
Equity Share Capital 131.94 131.94 134.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.01 18.56 18.13
Diluted EPS 12.99 18.51 18.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.01 18.56 18.13
Diluted EPS 12.99 18.51 18.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Escorts Kubota #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.