Escorts Kubota Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,032.06 crore, up 19.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,032.06 crore in June 2022 up 19.41% from Rs. 1,701.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.64 crore in June 2022 down 21.07% from Rs. 178.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.13 crore in June 2022 down 16.16% from Rs. 285.22 crore in June 2021.

Escorts Kubota EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.13 in June 2021.

Escorts Kubota shares closed at 1,733.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and 44.39% over the last 12 months.