Escorts Kubota Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,291.35 crore, up 15.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,291.35 crore in December 2022 up 15.48% from Rs. 1,984.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.82 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 194.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.01 crore in December 2022 down 7.28% from Rs. 305.23 crore in December 2021.