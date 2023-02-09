Escorts Kubota Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,291.35 crore, up 15.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,291.35 crore in December 2022 up 15.48% from Rs. 1,984.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.82 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 194.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.01 crore in December 2022 down 7.28% from Rs. 305.23 crore in December 2021.

Escorts Kubota EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.74 in December 2021.

Escorts Kubota shares closed at 1,982.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.19% returns over the last 6 months and 7.68% over the last 12 months.