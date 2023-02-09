English
    Escorts Kubota Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,291.35 crore, up 15.48% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Escorts Kubota are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,291.35 crore in December 2022 up 15.48% from Rs. 1,984.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.82 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 194.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.01 crore in December 2022 down 7.28% from Rs. 305.23 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,291.351,890.801,984.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,291.351,890.801,984.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,424.191,439.371,019.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods146.26122.59128.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks136.38-193.68241.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost155.96151.57136.66
    Depreciation37.9736.9033.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses237.23221.53194.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.36112.52231.41
    Other Income91.6878.0540.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.04190.57272.13
    Interest3.482.963.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax241.56187.61268.30
    Exceptional Items---53.05--
    P/L Before Tax241.56134.56268.30
    Tax54.8231.0167.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities186.74103.55200.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period186.74103.55200.39
    Minority Interest0.020.030.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.94-4.75-6.68
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates180.8298.83194.19
    Equity Share Capital131.94131.94122.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.709.1419.74
    Diluted EPS16.689.1219.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.709.1419.74
    Diluted EPS16.689.1219.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited