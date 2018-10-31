Escorts Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 46.12% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 46.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018 up 3.86% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.

Escorts Finance shares closed at 3.20 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -54.48% returns over the last 6 months and -28.41% over the last 12 months.