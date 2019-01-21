Escorts Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 96.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 96.69% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 107.06% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Escorts Finance shares closed at 3.35 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -23.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.40% over the last 12 months.