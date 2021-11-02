Escorts Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,673.85 crore, up 1.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,673.85 crore in September 2021 up 1.19% from Rs. 1,654.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.17 crore in September 2021 down 23.67% from Rs. 226.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.77 crore in September 2021 down 18.23% from Rs. 337.25 crore in September 2020.

Escorts EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 23.61 in September 2020.

Escorts shares closed at 1,545.60 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.07% returns over the last 6 months and 25.84% over the last 12 months.