Escorts Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,654.18 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,654.18 crore in September 2020 up 24.02% from Rs. 1,333.77 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.87 crore in September 2020 up 122.99% from Rs. 101.74 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.25 crore in September 2020 up 130.46% from Rs. 146.34 crore in September 2019.

Escorts EPS has increased to Rs. 23.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.86 in September 2019.

Escorts shares closed at 1,228.20 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 79.86% returns over the last 6 months and 89.36% over the last 12 months.