 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Escorts Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,878.51 crore, down 15.71% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Escorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,878.51 crore in March 2022 down 15.71% from Rs. 2,228.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.92 crore in March 2022 down 28.07% from Rs. 265.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.99 crore in March 2022 down 21.45% from Rs. 385.73 crore in March 2021.

Escorts EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.03 in March 2021.

Escorts shares closed at 1,550.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 33.21% over the last 12 months.

Escorts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,878.51 1,984.28 2,228.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,878.51 1,984.28 2,228.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,071.79 1,019.25 1,418.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 126.16 128.30 124.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 122.77 241.48 -16.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.39 136.66 150.40
Depreciation 33.52 33.10 31.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 195.38 194.08 208.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.50 231.41 312.75
Other Income 62.97 40.72 41.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 269.47 272.13 354.65
Interest 3.56 3.83 3.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 265.91 268.30 351.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 265.91 268.30 351.43
Tax 67.48 67.91 80.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 198.43 200.39 270.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 198.43 200.39 270.65
Minority Interest 0.94 0.48 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -8.45 -6.68 -5.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 190.92 194.19 265.42
Equity Share Capital 131.94 122.58 134.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.56 19.74 27.03
Diluted EPS 18.51 19.67 26.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.56 19.74 27.03
Diluted EPS 18.51 19.67 26.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #Escorts #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.