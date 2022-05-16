Escorts Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,878.51 crore, down 15.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,878.51 crore in March 2022 down 15.71% from Rs. 2,228.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.92 crore in March 2022 down 28.07% from Rs. 265.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.99 crore in March 2022 down 21.45% from Rs. 385.73 crore in March 2021.

Escorts EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.03 in March 2021.

Escorts shares closed at 1,550.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 33.21% over the last 12 months.