Escorts Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,228.75 crore, up 60.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,228.75 crore in March 2021 up 60.85% from Rs. 1,385.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.42 crore in March 2021 up 107.52% from Rs. 127.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.73 crore in March 2021 up 81.63% from Rs. 212.37 crore in March 2020.

Escorts EPS has increased to Rs. 27.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.91 in March 2020.

Escorts shares closed at 1,169.60 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 47.25% over the last 12 months.