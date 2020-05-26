Escorts Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,385.65 crore, down 15.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,385.65 crore in March 2020 down 15.97% from Rs. 1,649.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.90 crore in March 2020 up 9.6% from Rs. 116.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.37 crore in March 2020 up 3.82% from Rs. 204.55 crore in March 2019.

Escorts EPS has increased to Rs. 14.91 in March 2020 from Rs. 13.60 in March 2019.

Escorts shares closed at 909.65 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.38% returns over the last 6 months and 53.05% over the last 12 months.