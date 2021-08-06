Escorts Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,701.79 crore, up 56.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,701.79 crore in June 2021 up 56.23% from Rs. 1,089.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.19 crore in June 2021 up 92.72% from Rs. 92.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.22 crore in June 2021 up 86.94% from Rs. 152.57 crore in June 2020.

Escorts EPS has increased to Rs. 18.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.78 in June 2020.

Escorts shares closed at 1,224.55 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 6.80% over the last 12 months.