Esab India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 166.42 crore, up 31.12% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 166.42 crore in September 2018 up 31.12% from Rs. 126.92 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.29 crore in September 2018 up 53.82% from Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2018 up 44.74% from Rs. 16.45 crore in September 2017.

Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.04 in September 2017.

Esab India shares closed at 892.70 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 30.35% returns over the last 6 months and -0.61% over the last 12 months.