Esab India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.98 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.98 crore in March 2020 down 3.27% from Rs. 180.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2020 up 10.45% from Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.74 crore in March 2020 up 9.78% from Rs. 26.18 crore in March 2019.

Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 11.74 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.63 in March 2019.

Esab India shares closed at 1,371.75 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.20% returns over the last 6 months and 18.74% over the last 12 months.