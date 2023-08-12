Esab India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.25 crore, up 22.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.25 crore in June 2023 up 22.5% from Rs. 243.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2023 up 65.55% from Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.31 crore in June 2023 up 61.52% from Rs. 37.34 crore in June 2022.

Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 27.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.63 in June 2022.

Esab India shares closed at 4,663.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.05% returns over the last 6 months and 45.56% over the last 12 months.