    Esab India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 298.25 crore, up 22.5% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esab India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 298.25 crore in June 2023 up 22.5% from Rs. 243.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2023 up 65.55% from Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.31 crore in June 2023 up 61.52% from Rs. 37.34 crore in June 2022.

    Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 27.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.63 in June 2022.

    Esab India shares closed at 4,663.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.05% returns over the last 6 months and 45.56% over the last 12 months.

    Esab India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations298.25301.68243.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations298.25301.68243.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.54151.82121.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.5630.5736.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.74-6.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8425.4224.04
    Depreciation3.343.162.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.4736.4231.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.4553.5532.90
    Other Income2.523.011.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.9756.5634.40
    Interest0.090.110.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.8856.4534.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.8856.4534.34
    Tax14.5014.598.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.3841.8625.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.3841.8625.60
    Equity Share Capital15.3915.3915.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.5427.2016.63
    Diluted EPS27.5427.2016.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.5427.2016.63
    Diluted EPS27.5427.2016.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

