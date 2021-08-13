Esab India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.18 crore, up 45.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.18 crore in June 2021 up 45.75% from Rs. 124.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.35 crore in June 2021 up 183.82% from Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.07 crore in June 2021 up 134.74% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2020.

Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.66 in June 2020.

Esab India shares closed at 1,903.60 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months and 37.30% over the last 12 months.