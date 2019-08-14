Esab India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 181.26 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.26 crore in June 2019 up 5.59% from Rs. 171.67 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.73 crore in June 2019 up 8.71% from Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.96 crore in June 2019 up 10.28% from Rs. 26.26 crore in June 2018.

Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.87 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.00 in June 2018.

Esab India shares closed at 1,104.55 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 32.61% returns over the last 6 months and 48.89% over the last 12 months.