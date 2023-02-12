Esab India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.39 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 225.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.31 crore in December 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 18.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.59 crore in December 2022 up 79.94% from Rs. 28.67 crore in December 2021.