 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Esab India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.39 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esab India are:

Net Sales at Rs 267.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 225.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.31 crore in December 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 18.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.59 crore in December 2022 up 79.94% from Rs. 28.67 crore in December 2021.

Esab India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 267.39 276.51 225.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 267.39 276.51 225.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122.44 128.02 116.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 44.87 44.09 28.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.90 3.20 0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.41 24.05 22.75
Depreciation 2.93 2.85 2.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.14 33.20 30.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.50 41.10 23.49
Other Income 3.16 1.88 2.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.66 42.98 25.83
Interest 0.09 0.05 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.57 42.93 25.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.57 42.93 25.81
Tax 12.26 11.02 6.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.31 31.91 18.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.31 31.91 18.97
Equity Share Capital 15.39 15.39 15.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.60 20.73 12.32
Diluted EPS 23.60 20.73 12.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.60 20.73 12.32
Diluted EPS 23.60 20.73 12.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited