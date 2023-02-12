Esab India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.39 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 225.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.31 crore in December 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 18.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.59 crore in December 2022 up 79.94% from Rs. 28.67 crore in December 2021.

Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 23.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.32 in December 2021.

Esab India shares closed at 3,874.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.92% returns over the last 6 months and 24.55% over the last 12 months.