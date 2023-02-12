English
    Esab India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.39 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esab India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 267.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 225.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.31 crore in December 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 18.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.59 crore in December 2022 up 79.94% from Rs. 28.67 crore in December 2021.

    Esab India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations267.39276.51225.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations267.39276.51225.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.44128.02116.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.8744.0928.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.903.200.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.4124.0522.75
    Depreciation2.932.852.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.1433.2030.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5041.1023.49
    Other Income3.161.882.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6642.9825.83
    Interest0.090.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.5742.9325.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.5742.9325.81
    Tax12.2611.026.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.3131.9118.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.3131.9118.97
    Equity Share Capital15.3915.3915.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6020.7312.32
    Diluted EPS23.6020.7312.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6020.7312.32
    Diluted EPS23.6020.7312.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
