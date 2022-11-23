 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Esaar (India) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esaar (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2022 up 66.38% from Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 86.08% from Rs. 10.99 crore in September 2021.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 8.16 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 96.15% returns over the last 6 months and 145.05% over the last 12 months.

Esaar (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.00 6.65 2.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.00 6.65 2.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.56 0.17 -0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.09
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.93 0.09 14.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.54 6.33 -11.12
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.54 6.33 -10.99
Interest 1.71 1.48 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.25 4.85 -11.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.25 4.85 -11.62
Tax 0.81 -- 0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.06 4.85 -12.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.06 4.85 -12.07
Equity Share Capital 20.44 20.44 20.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 21.77 21.77 -1.07
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.98 2.37 -5.90
Diluted EPS -1.98 2.37 -5.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.98 2.37 -5.90
Diluted EPS -1.98 2.37 -5.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm