Esaar (India) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esaar (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2022 up 66.38% from Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 86.08% from Rs. 10.99 crore in September 2021.
Esaar (India) shares closed at 8.16 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 96.15% returns over the last 6 months and 145.05% over the last 12 months.
|Esaar (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.00
|6.65
|2.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.00
|6.65
|2.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.56
|0.17
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.93
|0.09
|14.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|6.33
|-11.12
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|6.33
|-10.99
|Interest
|1.71
|1.48
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.25
|4.85
|-11.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.25
|4.85
|-11.62
|Tax
|0.81
|--
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.06
|4.85
|-12.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.06
|4.85
|-12.07
|Equity Share Capital
|20.44
|20.44
|20.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|21.77
|21.77
|-1.07
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|2.37
|-5.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|2.37
|-5.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|2.37
|-5.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|2.37
|-5.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited