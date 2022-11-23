English
    Esaar (India) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esaar (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2022 up 66.38% from Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 86.08% from Rs. 10.99 crore in September 2021.

    Esaar (India) shares closed at 8.16 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 96.15% returns over the last 6 months and 145.05% over the last 12 months.

    Esaar (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.006.652.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.006.652.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.560.17-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.09
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.930.0914.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.546.33-11.12
    Other Income0.000.000.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.546.33-10.99
    Interest1.711.480.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.254.85-11.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.254.85-11.62
    Tax0.81--0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.064.85-12.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.064.85-12.07
    Equity Share Capital20.4420.4420.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves21.7721.77-1.07
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.982.37-5.90
    Diluted EPS-1.982.37-5.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.982.37-5.90
    Diluted EPS-1.982.37-5.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm