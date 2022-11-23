Esaar (India) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2022 up 66.38% from Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 86.08% from Rs. 10.99 crore in September 2021.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 8.16 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 96.15% returns over the last 6 months and 145.05% over the last 12 months.