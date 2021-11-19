Esaar (India) Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, down 74.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in September 2021 down 74.09% from Rs. 11.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2021 down 469.86% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.99 crore in September 2021 down 412.22% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2020.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 3.39 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 117.31% returns over the last 6 months and 48.03% over the last 12 months.