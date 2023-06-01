English
    Esaar (India) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 9.6% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esaar (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in March 2023 down 9.6% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 83.51% from Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2023 down 69.53% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022.

    Esaar (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.68 in March 2022.

    Esaar (India) shares closed at 5.74 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months and 21.61% over the last 12 months.

    Esaar (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.964.854.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.964.854.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.46-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.080.05
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.232.4312.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.551.87-7.29
    Other Income2.120.7725.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.672.6418.64
    Interest2.261.851.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.410.7917.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.410.7917.64
    Tax0.480.04-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.930.7517.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.930.7517.74
    Equity Share Capital20.4420.4420.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves16.5521.7721.77
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.378.68
    Diluted EPS1.430.378.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.378.68
    Diluted EPS1.430.378.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:33 pm