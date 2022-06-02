 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Esaar (India) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore, down 64.06% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esaar (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore in March 2022 down 64.06% from Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2022 up 119.06% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022 up 109.67% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2021.

Esaar (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2021.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 4.72 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.74% returns over the last 6 months and 153.76% over the last 12 months.

Esaar (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.38 0.45 12.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.38 0.45 12.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.60 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.08 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.22 0.08 17.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.29 0.28 -5.39
Other Income 25.93 0.41 14.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.64 0.69 8.89
Interest 1.00 0.47 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.64 0.22 8.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.64 0.22 8.41
Tax -0.10 -- 0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.74 0.22 8.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.74 0.22 8.10
Equity Share Capital 20.44 20.44 20.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 21.77 -1.07 -6.10
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 0.11 3.96
Diluted EPS 8.68 0.11 3.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 0.11 3.96
Diluted EPS 8.68 0.11 3.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Esaar (India) #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 01:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.