Esaar (India) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore, down 64.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore in March 2022 down 64.06% from Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2022 up 119.06% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022 up 109.67% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2021.

Esaar (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2021.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 4.72 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.74% returns over the last 6 months and 153.76% over the last 12 months.