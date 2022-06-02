English
    Esaar (India) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore, down 64.06% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esaar (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore in March 2022 down 64.06% from Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2022 up 119.06% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022 up 109.67% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2021.

    Esaar (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2021.

    Close

    Esaar (India) shares closed at 4.72 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.74% returns over the last 6 months and 153.76% over the last 12 months.

    Esaar (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.380.4512.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.380.4512.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.60----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.080.03
    Depreciation0.000.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.220.0817.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.290.28-5.39
    Other Income25.930.4114.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.640.698.89
    Interest1.000.470.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.640.228.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.640.228.41
    Tax-0.10--0.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.740.228.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.740.228.10
    Equity Share Capital20.4420.4420.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves21.77-1.07-6.10
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.680.113.96
    Diluted EPS8.680.113.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.680.113.96
    Diluted EPS8.680.113.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Esaar (India) #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 01:55 pm
