Esaar (India) Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 86.23 crore, up 21505.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.23 crore in March 2019 up 21505.09% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 53.9% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 up 62.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2018.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 2.45 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 322.41% returns over the last 6 months and 6.99% over the last 12 months.