Esaar (India) Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 86.23 crore, up 21505.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esaar (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.23 crore in March 2019 up 21505.09% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 53.9% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 up 62.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2018.
Esaar (India) shares closed at 2.45 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 322.41% returns over the last 6 months and 6.99% over the last 12 months.
|
|Esaar (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.23
|11.27
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.23
|11.27
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|89.26
|15.24
|1.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.61
|-4.34
|-1.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.04
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.21
|0.25
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|0.08
|-0.45
|Other Income
|-0.89
|0.28
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.35
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.17
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|0.17
|-0.62
|Tax
|-0.07
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|0.17
|-0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|0.17
|-0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|20.44
|20.44
|20.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.09
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.09
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.09
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.09
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited