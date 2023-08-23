English
    Esaar (India) Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 84.41% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esaar (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 84.41% from Rs. 6.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 down 131% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 88.01% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022.

    Esaar (India) shares closed at 4.67 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.92% returns over the last 6 months and -31.82% over the last 12 months.

    Esaar (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.043.966.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.043.966.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.050.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.05
    Depreciation0.050.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.230.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.173.556.33
    Other Income0.542.120.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.715.676.33
    Interest2.212.261.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.503.414.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.503.414.85
    Tax--0.48--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.502.934.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.502.934.85
    Equity Share Capital20.4420.4420.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves16.5516.5521.77
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.741.432.37
    Diluted EPS-0.741.432.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.741.432.37
    Diluted EPS-0.741.432.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

