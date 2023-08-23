Esaar (India) Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 84.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 84.41% from Rs. 6.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 down 131% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 88.01% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 4.67 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.92% returns over the last 6 months and -31.82% over the last 12 months.