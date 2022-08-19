Esaar (India) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore, up 427.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore in June 2022 up 427.29% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022 down 67.88% from Rs. 15.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022 down 59.49% from Rs. 15.65 crore in June 2021.

Esaar (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.39 in June 2021.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 6.72 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.64% returns over the last 6 months and 144.36% over the last 12 months.