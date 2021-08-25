Esaar (India) Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 84.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in June 2021 down 84.94% from Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.11 crore in June 2021 up 7478.42% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in June 2021 up 568.8% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2020.

Esaar (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 7.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 2.88 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.57% returns over the last 6 months and 213.04% over the last 12 months.